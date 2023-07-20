Car wash and chaplains team up for fundraiser where kids can meet fire safety K9s - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — A local car wash and Chaplains of Idaho are teaming up this weekend to raise funds and provide kids with fire safety tips from two trained K9s.

Firehose Car Wash in Idaho Falls off 17th Street will donate a portion of all car wash sales to Chaplains of Idaho. The fundraising event will take place on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The community is invited to come and join the fun with chaplains, first responders and K9s.

“Those proceeds will go into our first responder fund. Essentially, we use this funding to support first responders in times of crisis,” said Christa Trinchera, executive director for the Chaplains of Idaho. “So we help them get to a wellness center after they’ve had a critical incident. Maybe they are having a family crisis and need additional support.”

Chaplains of Idaho additionally help first responders at a scene like a structure fire by providing hydration packets, electrolyte packets and cold towels.

The nonprofit organization is committed to serving first responder personnel and their families, victims of crime, tragedies, and the community at large. It is growing quickly and becoming a much-needed service.

“We have 17 agencies (we help serve) from Island Park down to Bannock County, so we are busy!” Trinchera said.

At the car wash, there will be training provided for kids with fire safety K9s Polka and Pepper.

The dogs will be performing fire safety techniques and posing for photos with kids from 10 a.m. to noon.

“They are two Dalmatians that are trained to help kids learn about escaping a fire safely. They help kids learn about calling out for help if they smell smoke, leaving their toys behind, finding an exit, and how to stop, drop and roll,” Trinchera said.

Mikelle Bronson, left, and Central Fire District firefighter Sam Corey. Pepper, left, and Polka. | Andrea Olson, EastIdahoNews.com

The goal is to raise $5,000 at the event. Firehose Car Wash posted on Facebook that “there will be $5 donated for each monthly pass (top two washes) and $2 donated for each single wash to the Chaplains of Idaho!”

Trinchera encourages anyone to come out and support first responders.

“We want people to know that they don’t carry the weight of the badge alone, that they have a chaplain that’s looking out for them and we appreciate the community coming forward and helping us take care of those that take care of all of us,” Trinchera said.

Chaplains of Idaho have a 24-hour hotline for support at (208) 471-8111.