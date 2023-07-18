City of Roberts 'do not drink' order lifted - East Idaho News

ROBERTS — A local city has lifted a drinking water order, and officials say it is now safe.

According to the city of Roberts’s website, the “do not drink” order was lifted on Tuesday. “City of Roberts water is safe to use and drink,” the alert said.

The order went out on Saturday and said not to drink the city water because the water system experienced a drop in pressure. In an abundance of caution, a “do not drink” order was in place until further notice.

On Monday, three water samples at three separate locations within the city of Roberts were taken by Mountain West Environmental, according to a notice by the city.

Mountain West Environmental was informed by the lab that all the samples were absent of any bacteria.

The notice added that if there were any questions, to please call City Hall at (208) 228-3220.