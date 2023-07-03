City officials invite you to donate to Idaho Falls foodbank during July 4 parade - East Idaho News

The following is a news release and photo from the city of Idaho Falls.

IDAHO FALLS — As Idaho Falls prepares to celebrate the nation’s independence at the upcoming Greater Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce “Liberty on Parade,” Idaho Falls Mayor Rebecca Casper and the Idaho Falls City Council are teaming up with the Community Food Basket – Idaho Falls to help our community.

The mayor, city council and volunteers will collect monetary donations that will go directly to the food basket. Volunteers will also have flyers from the CFBIF listing their “Most Needed Items” with a Venmo code on the back to donate electronically.

“We hope everyone who comes to celebrate will remember the many people in our community who could use some help during these trying times,” said Idaho Falls Mayor Rebecca Casper. “Hunger in our community is real. These people are our friends and neighbors. Please join us in celebrating our nation’s independence in a way that exemplifies the generous spirit of our country and our community. Your kind gesture will mean a lot more than you ever realize.”

The council will be moving along the parade route with a vintage fire truck provided by Farr’s Candy.

The “Liberty on Parade” 4th of July parade will take place on Tuesday, July 4 and will begin near Idaho Falls High School, traveling down 4th Street and then south on Boulevard to Tautphaus Park. The parade begins at 9 a.m.