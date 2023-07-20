Couple arrested after deputies find storage unit with drugs and stolen items - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS – A local couple was arrested Wednesday morning after deputies found a storage unit containing allegedly stolen items and illegal drugs.

Michael Todd Hamilton, 57, and Leslie Ann Bassett, 45, were charged with felony burglary, felony possession of stolen property, felony possession of methamphetamine, misdemeanor possession of marijuana and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

Around 6:30 a.m., Bonneville County Sheriff’s deputies received a call from the owner of a storage unit who said that a man and woman were “acting suspiciously” and matched the descriptions of suspects in previous burglaries.

When deputies arrived, they found Hamilton and Bassett inside a storage unit that did not belong to them. They were surrounded by “multiple stolen items from burglary reports earlier in the week,” according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.

The couple were also in possession of a stolen pickup truck out of Jefferson County, and multiple items of drug paraphernalia.

Deputies found eight grams of marijuana, just over two grams of methamphetamine, and an “unknown powder substance believed to be an illegal drug” that was later sent for testing.

The stolen property was returned to the owners, and deputies are working with Jefferson County detectives to determine if Hamilton and Bassett are connected to other cases.

Both were transported to Bonneville County Jail, where their bonds are yet to be set, and they are awaiting their initial appearances.

If convicted, they could each face up to 36 years in prison.