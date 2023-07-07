Couple who drowned in Henrys Fork leaves a legacy of compassion and selflessness - East Idaho News

ST. ANTHONY — A fundraiser for two drowning victims speaks to the couple’s impact in the community. Jasmin Flores and Lyle Faulkner, both 28, of Blackfoot were married. Both were victims of last weekend’s tragic floating accident near Fun Farm Bridge.

Described as “vibrant and loving individuals,” Jasmine Flores and Lyle Faulkner drowned in an accident while floating the river with four other people.

Flores and Falkner had been married for almost six years and were “deeply in love,” according to Falker’s obituary. “They built a life together full of making friends, playing games, exploring the outdoors, creating an amazing garden and fixing their house up into a home.”

There is a GoFundMe effort underway for the families of the “remarkable couple.” The funeral bills for Lyle and Jasmine are daunting, according to the GoFundMe page. Additionally, the families have had to pay travel expenses, “which only adds to the already overwhelming situation.”

Kaede Butikofer, 23, drowned in the same accident. His obituary can be found here; this is all the information available about him at this time.