Driver killed in single-car accident near Shoshone - East Idaho News

SHOSHONE — Alcohol may have been a factor in a single-car accident in Lincoln county, police said.

The accident occured on State Highway 75 at mile marker 83, northeast of Shoshone, Idaho State Police said in a news release.

Around 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, two Bellevue men were driving north on ID-75. At some point the car drove off the right shoulder. The driver overcorrected, police said, and the car went off the left shoulder of the highway and rolled.

The driver, a 37-year-old man, wasn’t wearing his seatbelt, officials stated. Unfortunately, he died at the scene of the accident. There is no word about the passenger’s condition; he was wearing his seatbelt.

Police found evidence that alcohol maybe have been involved in the crash. The investigation is ongoing.