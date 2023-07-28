Firefighters still battling Hayden Fire - almost 15,000 acres ablaze - East Idaho News

LEADORE — Firefighters continue to work long hours every day to contain the Hayden Fire, 18 miles west of Leadore. The fire started on July 19 and has been spreading mostly north and east, according to the latest update from the U.S. Forest Service.

The wind died down about mid-week, which improved visibility and allowed helicopters to “play a significant role” in fighting the fire, which has grown to an estimated 14,745 acres. The fire is 0% contained, and the cause hasn’t been undetermined.

“Helicopters have been used a lot in the past couple days, dropping water to slow the progression of the Hayden Fire and assisting burnout operations,” the update reads. Pilots and ground crews are coordinating to increase the effectiveness each water drop.

“Each helicopter can deliver a significant amount of water right where it is needed,” officials say in a Facebook post.

A helicopter dropping water on the Hayden Fire. | Photo courtesy of U.S. Forest Service

On the ground, firefighters are using bulldozers to scrape away the top layer of flammable material and expose the soil underneath. This leaves behind what is called a containment line. Currently, keeping the fire inside these lines – containing it – is the priority.

“This line will act as a barrier between the fire and more flammable material, stopping its spread,” officials explain.

In areas where containment lines are completed, crews are increasing the depth of the lines or constructing contingency lines, in case the fire breaks through the primary containment lines.

Increasing winds, difficult terrain, high heat and low humidity are making conditions too dangerous for firefighters to attempt extinguishing the fire directly. Building and maintaining containment lines around the fire gives them time to build a solid defense against. Once the spread is slowed, firefighters will begin a more direct attack, forest service officials say.

Ground crews are also conducting burnout operations – intentionally setting small, controlled fires ahead of the advancing wildfire’s edge to remove vegetation and other fuel. Burnouts are mostly taking place on the northern edge of the fire in the area of Kadletz Creek and Bear Valley Road, according to officials.

“The Lemhi County Sheriff’s Department in coordination with the Salmon-Challis National Forest and Great Basin Team 7 has pre-identified evacuation zones,” officials stated in the latest updated. Information on evacuation zones can be viewed here.

“Risk to responders and public safety remains the highest priority for the incident management team,” says the update. The U.S. Forest Service Salmon-Challis National Forest has a revised closure order in place to help protect firefighters and the public.