Flash flood warning issued for parts of Teton County - East Idaho News

Flash flood warning issued for parts of Teton County
POCATELLO — The National Weather Service in Pocatello issued a flash flood warning at 5:30 p.m. Saturday. The service said southeastern Teton County, including the town of Victor, is included in the watch, which is scheduled to end around 7:30 p.m.
Doppler radar is indicating thunderstorms that could produce heavy rain across the area, the NWS said in the warning.
“Between 1.5 and 3 inches of rain have fallen,” the warning said. “Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.”
Flash flooding could take place in small creeks and streams, the NWS said. Urban area, highways, streets and underpasses are also at risk. Any other area that is low-lying or has poor drainage may also be prone to flash flooding.
