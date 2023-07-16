Former Green Bay Packers linebacker holding meet and greet at Kelly Canyon Ski Resort - East Idaho News

RIRIE — Kelly Canyon Ski Resort will be sports-star-studded at the end of the month, as three NFL players are gathering to support local the Upper Valley Grid-kid program and the Mule Deer Foundation.

Brandon Bair – Rexburg native, former NFL player and owner of Rokman Waterproof, is organizing a meet and greet with multiple NFL players to help raise money for Upper Valley Grid-Kid and the Mule Deer Foundation on July 28-30.

“It’s gonna be a big party up at Kelly Canyon,” says Bair.

The public will be able to meet and get an autograph from former outside linebacker for the Green Bay Packers, Clay Matthews.

Also in attendance will be Matthews’ brother, Casey Matthews, a former linebacker for the Philadelphia Eagles.

The meet and greet will be free to the public.

The Mule Deer Foundation, an organization “dedicated to restoring, improving and protecting mule deer and black-tailed deer and their habitat, with a focus on science and program efficiency,” according to its website, is close to Bair’s heart.

Bair, a former defensive end for the Philadelphia Eagles and the Oakland Raiders, says the Mule Deer Foundation reached out to him after hearing about his plans for a 3D archery shoot, and immediately wanted to get involved.

“I was at the Mule Deer Foundation, and they do a big expo in Salt Lake, every year in February. I’ve done this for several years with our company, and I’ve gotten to know the owners of the foundation,” says Bair. “I told them I was doing a 3D archery shoot here in Idaho to support our local crowd, and they got excited.”

This year is also the 35th anniversary of the Mule Deer Foundation, so in celebration, the event will be featuring the premiere of a film created to address the foundation’s successes through conservation and discuss how to best protect the wildlife around us.

The event will be held all weekend with different events each day, including a mountainside 3D archery course, where you will be taken up and down the ski-lift, while trying to shoot at targets below.

Each day the event will also host a youth shooter event, vendors, live music and entertainment, and a banquet on Saturday night.

Schedule for the Rokman Games weekend events. | Rokman Games

According to Bair, everyone that signs up for a shooter event will automatically be entered into a drawing for the chance to take a shot that could win them $1 million.

The event will also offer more games to win other prizes like a season pass to Kelly Canyon Ski Resort, a Rokman Lokdown Bino Case, a $100 Kyrptek gift card, and much more.

To learn more or register for a time slot for the shooter event, click here.