Here's why Chad Daybell's court hearing was canceled Thursday morning - East Idaho News

ST. ANTHONY — A court hearing in the Chad Daybell murder case was abruptly canceled Thursday morning.

John Prior, Chad Daybell’s attorney, had filed a motion asking for an official transcript and all exhibits from Lori Vallow Daybell’s trial. Prosecutors filed a response Wednesday saying they do not oppose the request. Because of the non-opposition, District Judge Steven Boyce vacated the hearing.

Chad and Lori Daybell were indicted by a grand jury in May 2021 on multiple counts of first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder for the deaths of JJ and Tylee — two of Lori’s kids — and Daybell’s first wife, Tammy Daybell. Chad is also charged with two counts of insurance fraud in relation to Tammy Daybell’s life insurance policies.

A 12-person jury found Lori guilty on all charges in May. She will be sentenced in Fremont County on July 31.

Chad’s trial is scheduled to begin April 1 in Ada County. Lori also faces conspiracy to commit murder charges in Arizona for the death of her fourth husband, Charles Vallow, and the attempted killing of her former nephew-in-law, Brandon Boudreaux.