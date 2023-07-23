Human remains found downtown in Boise River during Ada County sheriff’s dive training - East Idaho News

The sheriff’s office said there are no signs of any current threat to public safety. | Ada County Sheriff’s Office

BOISE (Idaho Statesman) — The Ada County Sheriff’s Office removed male human remains from the Boise River over the weekend.

The sheriff’s dive team found the body Saturday afternoon during a snorkeling training exercise in an area near the Parkcenter Bridge, close to South Walnut Street, where the water is about eight feet deep, according to a social media post from the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office removed the remains from the river on Sunday morning.

“It appears the body had been in the river for an extended period of time,” the sheriff’s office posted on Twitter. “There are no signs of any current threat to public safety.”

The Ada County Coroner’s Office has the body and is working to identify the man, the sheriff’s office reported.

This set of human remains is the second one found in the Boise River this month. The sheriff’s office previously removed a body on July 13 in Eagle. The coroner’s office identified the remains Wednesday as belonging to 65-year-old Eric Jorgenson, of Boise, who was reported missing on April 26.