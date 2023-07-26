Idaho Falls Fire Department holding live burn structure training Wednesday - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from Idaho Falls Fire Department:

IDAHO FALLS — The public will see smoke and flames near Milligan Road in Snake River Landing this Wednesday, July 26, as the Idaho Falls Fire Department conducts live burn training from approximately 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The old vacant home on the west side of the Snake River was donated to IFFD by Ball Ventures to train new fire department personnel. IFFD has been using the structure for the last several months. This will be the last training conducted at this location as the IFFD has been requested to burn the structure down following Wednesday’s training.

The public will see heavy black smoke and flames in the afternoon when the structure is burned down, but they should not be alarmed. Firefighters will be closely monitoring weather conditions and the fire. The public is asked to stay at a safe distance from the training and watch for heavy equipment traveling on Milligan Road. IFFD Recruit Academy 2022-01

Live burn simulations such as this one are an important element of the department’s training as it gives new firefighters an opportunity to learn how to safely and efficiently fight fires in a controlled and supervised environment.

“If you have a structure that needs to be torn down and you’re willing to donate it to us for a short time, please let us know. We’re always looking for structures suitable for training all of our personnel,” states IFFD Training Chief Wynn Whitmeyer.

Contact Information: IFFD Station 1 Headquarters, (208) 612-8495, 343 E Street, Idaho Falls.