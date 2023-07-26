Idaho Falls man sentenced to 24 years in prison for sexual abuse of a child - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — A man who pleaded guilty to involving a child in sex acts will spend a minimum of 10 years in prison.

Chadwick William Rivers, 32, pleaded guilty to a felony for sexual abuse of a child after reaching a plea deal with the Bannock County Prosecutor’s Office, court records show. In exchange, an additional charge of lewd acts with a minor was dismissed.

At a July 13 hearing, District Judge Javier Gabiola sentenced Rivers to a prison term of 10 to 24 years, with credit for 686 days served.

An investigation into Rivers was launched in June 2021 after Chubbuck police received reports that a girl between the ages of 4 and 6 was mimicking acts she witnessed Rivers do while rubbing another child in a “suggestive” manner. He was arrested in July several weeks later after Chubbuck detectives learned he had hired an attorney.

While investigating the allegations, officers learned the girl, who no longer lived in the state, said she was afraid of Rivers. Chubbuck officers contacted police in the city where she lived and requested they assist in conducting a forensic interview.

In addition to the prison sentence, Rivers was ordered to pay $16,353 in restitution, fees and fines. Following the hearing, he was remanded to the custody of the Idaho Department of Corrections.