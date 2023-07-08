Idaho State Police trooper injured responding to a crash - East Idaho News

MERIDIAN — Elmore County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a crash involving an Idaho State Police (ISP) trooper on Saturday morning.

Officials said Idaho State Police responded to a collision reported around 7 a.m. near mile marker 118, by Mountain Home.

“An ISP trooper responded northbound on Highway 20,” a news release from Idaho State Police stated.

On the way to the accident scene, the trooper hit a deer.

“The vehicle rolled about 40 feet down an embankment and came to rest upside down,” officials said in the news release. They noted that bystanders helped the trooper out of his car.

Although he was transported to a local hospital, the trooper has non-life-threatening injuries. It is believed he will be released later in the day.

“Our primary concern is the involved trooper’s well-being and recovery. We are extremely thankful for the bystanders who took immediate action when our trooper needed help,” said ISP Western Command Major Russ Wheatley in the news release. “This unfortunate incident reminds us of the inherent dangers and unpredictable nature of law enforcement. We appreciate the dedication and commitment our troopers demonstrate as they put their lives on the line to ensure the safety of people in Idaho. We are also thankful for the continued community support during difficult times like these. Your understanding and encouragement are crucial as we support our trooper and his family.”

The Elmore County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident.