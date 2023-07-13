Local MMA gym hosting benefit to raise funds for teen battling Hodgkins lymphoma - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS – Team Lionheart MMA Gym in Idaho Falls is partnering with multiple food vendors for its second annual benefit car wash.

RELATED | A retired UFC fighter’s journey from prison to opening an MMA gym in Idaho Falls

Gym owner Weston Barnes and his team will be washing cars on Saturday, July 22 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 525 2nd Street. Kanaka Maoli Hawaiian Grill and Shaved Oasis Snow Cones will be there serving food as well. All the proceeds from the car wash will benefit 17-year-old Kayden, a local kid battling Hodgkins lymphoma. The food vendors will donate a portion of their proceeds as well.

“Kayden is one of our teammates’ nephews. He’s been battling cancer for three our four months now. He’s going through chemo,” Barnes tells EastIdahoNews.com.

Kayden, 17, lives in Idaho Falls. He was recently diagnosed with Hodgkins lymphoma. | Courtesy photo

Team Lionheart partnered with Grave Robbers Coffee for a similar event last year to raise funds for the Idaho Falls Rescue Mission. The event was held in Cody Adams’ memory, a former Team Lionheart employee who passed away from a drug overdose. The team raised about $700 for the nonprofit’s addiction recovery program.

RELATED | Biz Buzz: Local trio aims to ‘rob the grave’ and ‘connect the community’ through coffee

Barnes is grateful for those who supported it last year, and he’s hoping for an even bigger turnout this year.

“Last year, we didn’t sell food. It was just the car wash. Now we have the food vendors, so we’re hoping to raise about $1,000 (to help with his medical expenses)” says Barnes. “This kid is really struggling and we want to do everything we can to help him.”

Monkey Biz Detailing is also helping to sponsor the event.

The price of the car wash and the food is in the flyer below.