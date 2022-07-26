Local MMA gym hosting benefit car wash in Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS – Team Lionheart MMA Gym is partnering with Grave Robbers Coffee for the first-ever Car Wash for Recovery.

Gym owner Weston Barnes and his team will be washing cars between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Saturday, July 30, at 525 2nd Street in Idaho Falls.

“Our coaches and students will be there washing cars. We want to help people. Grave Robbers has the same mission and we’re happy they are doing this with us,” Barnes tells EastIdahoNews.com.

MMA, or mixed martial arts, is a combat sport that incorporates elements of boxing, wrestling, judo, jujitsu and karate. The rules allow for hitting, kicking and grabbing in an upright fighting stance, according to UFC.com.

Helping people overcome drug addictions is a cause both businesses have experience with. Zachariah Monson and his partners at Grave Robbers Coffee, Tim Olsen and Zack Mahan, were addicted to drugs for a long time before turning their lives around through rehab and recovery programs.

In a conversation with EastIdahoNews.com last month, Monson said coffee was a valuable tool in connecting with people, which is an important step in overcoming an addiction. The premise of their business is to raise awareness of and funding for addiction recovery and mental health resources.

Barnes struggled with addiction many years ago and a former employee, Cody Adams, passed away earlier this year from a drug overdose.

Adams painted a mural on the wall of the MMA gym and Barnes is hosting this fundraiser in his memory.

“We just wanted to do something to give back to the community so people see that we are like family at Team Lionheart,” Barnes says. “Mixed martial arts is a healthy outlet for people struggling with mental health problems, stress and addiction. We want to share with people the benefits of this sport.”

Each car wash is $5. Grave Robbers will have coffee available for sale to patrons and U Down Hayn Hot Plate will have food as well.

All the proceeds will benefit the Idaho Falls Rescue Mission.

Barnes is hoping to host a fundraising event annually or semi-annually.

Visit the Team Lionheart and Grave Robbers Coffee Facebook pages for more information.