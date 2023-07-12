Madison County Transfer Station is now scheduled to reopen in August - East Idaho News

REXBURG — The landfill in Madison County will continue to be closed after it was tentatively expected to open this week.

The Madison County Transfer Station was shut down on June 19 for workers to move into a new building and do “much-needed repair.” It was scheduled to be reopened tentatively for business on July 13.

However, due to construction delays, it will tentatively open for business on Aug. 3.

“We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience. We feel it too,” said Sonnie Haws, director of Madison County Solid Waste.

Haws says that residents are being asked to continue to use the Fremont County Transfer Station in St. Anthony. The Fremont County Transfer Station is open Monday through Saturday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. while the Madison facility is closed.