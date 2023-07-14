Man arrested after allegedly raping 12-year-old multiple times in 2018 - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS – An Idaho Falls man is behind bars after a minor claimed she was sexually assaulted by him multiple times in 2018.

Braxton Dennis Adams, 37, was charged with felony lewd conduct with a child under 16.

On July 19, 2021, an Idaho Falls Police officer followed up on a report from a juvenile disclosing that Adams had sexually abused her in 2018 when she was 12 years old.

During a forensic interview with the victim, she indicated that Adams entered her bedroom at night and raped her at least four times. She estimated that this occurred around July 2018.

She also stated that Adams would touch her inappropriately and “grab her thighs in the car.”

She told officers that at one point during the abuse, Adams reportedly threatened her by saying, “remember what I said about your mom.”

On September 9, 2021, the victim and an adult relative attempted to confront Adams over the phone about the abuse, which he denied. He reportedly admitted to “holding (the victim’s) hand but denied sexual contact,” according to court documents.

He also denied claims that he spoke to the adult relative about the minor’s breasts.

Officers met with Adams at his home on October 1, 2021. When asked about the allegations, Adams denied them and told officers that a 19-year-old man was abusing the victim and that it had been reported at a local middle school.

Officers looked into it and did not find any reports involving the victim. The adult relative and the victim also denied the claims.

A warrant was issued for Adams’ arrest on June 7, 2023, and he was booked into the Bonneville County Jail. His bond was set to $100,000, and he appeared for an initial appearance on July 13.

It is unclear why there was such a long time between the investigation and the warrant for Adams’ arrest.

Adams is expected to appear in court for a preliminary hearing on July 23. If convicted, he could face up to life in prison.

Though Adams has been charged with these crimes, it does not necessarily mean he committed them. Everyone is presumed innocent until they are proven guilty.