Man charged after allegedly sneaking fentanyl into jail - East Idaho News

BLACKFOOT – A 45-year-old inmate has been charged for allegedly sneaking fentanyl inside the Bingham County Jail.

Scottie Lee Hill was charged with felony possession of a controlled substance and felony introduction of contraband into a correctional facility.

On Wednesday, a detective with the Bingham County Sheriff’s Office was told that suspected fentanyl pills were found in the Bingham County Detention Center.

The detective responded to the B pod at the jail, where an officer pointed out a “small plastic baggie” on the top bunk’s metal bed frame.

The officer said he found a small hole in the corner of the mattress and was able to open it. He then found the baggie of pills.

According to court documents, the baggie contained six round blue pills stamped with “M 30.”

Officers then escorted Hill to booking, where he was secured with belly chains and leg irons.

Police reports indicate that Hill was suspected in two prior incidents involving fentanyl pills and another inmate overdosing on a fentanyl pill.

He was put into an interview room, where he reportedly requested an attorney and was taken back to the jail.

The detective learned that Hill had a “large quantity of commissary items … given to him from other inmates,” according to court documents.

The detective states in the police report that this is a “key indicator of (Hill) being in possession of, and likely distributing, fentanyl pills and receiving commissary items as payment.”

Another inmate, who was not named, then reportedly told the detective there were “likely more fentanyl pills in the jail” but did not say where.

Later, the detective learned there might be a stash of fentanyl pills behind a speaker in the B pod of the jail. Detectives found three additional fentanyl pills there.

“A gap above the speaker plate and pieces of a comb were found when the plate was taken off. It appeared the pills were placed behind the plate from this gap,” court documents say.

Police reports indicate the pills were in a jail-issued toothbrush wrapper.

The detective tested all the pills, which returned positive for fentanyl.

Hill is currently serving time for felony delivery of a controlled substance, felony heroin trafficking, and an enhancement charge for his second drug offense.

Hill is expected to appear for a preliminary hearing on July 13 for the new charges. If convicted, he could face up to 12 years in prison.

Though Hill has been charged with these crimes, it does not necessarily mean he committed them. Everyone is presumed innocent until proven guilty.