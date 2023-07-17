Man flown to hospital after weekend crash near Arco - East Idaho News

ARCO — A 22-year-old man was flown to the hospital by air ambulance after a crash near Arco over the weekend.

The crash happened on Saturday just after 12:15 p.m. Butte County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch received multiple reports about a two-vehicle crash on Highway 20/26 just east of Arco near Jack’s Travel Plaza located at 2437 US Highway 20, a news release from the Butte County Sheriff’s Office said.

Butte County Sheriff Dave Hansen confirmed in an email with EastIdahoNews.com that the crash happened between a car and a pickup truck.

“The pickup truck — a Dodge Ram — was traveling eastbound on US 20 by the travel plaza… a Nissan Altima was traveling westbound on US 20. The Nissan Altima turned in front of the Dodge Ram pickup and the Ram collided with the Nissan,” said Master Cpl. Adam Anderson with Idaho State Police.

When emergency responders arrived on scene, it was determined that the 22-year-old man needed to be extricated from the Nissan. He was the only one in his vehicle, according to the sheriff. He was transported to Lost River Medical Center and then flown to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center for treatment.

It’s unknown what his condition was when he was taken to the hospital, but Anderson said it appears he could be released from the hospital soon.

There were two people in the pickup truck and they were treated and released with minor injuries, the news release said.

The Butte County Sheriff’s Office, the Arco Fire Department and Lost River EMTs responded to the crash scene.

Idaho State Police was requested to assist and Highway 20 was shut down for three hours.

“The driver of the Nissan was cited for causing the crash, for failing to yield on a left-hand turn,” Anderson told EastIdahoNews.com.