Man killed in climbing accident remembered as 'truest friend, son, brother, husband and father' - East Idaho News

MOOSE, Wyoming — A man killed while climbing the Grand Teton is being remembered as an amazing father and determined adventurer.

Braydan DuRee of Kuna died Thursday when he fell over 40 feet from the Owen Chimney pitch on the Owen-Spalding route of the Grand Teton inside Grand Teton National Park.

A GoFundMe page set up for his family describes Braydan as “the truest friend, son, brother, husband and father.”

His long-time friend, Wes Dyer, tells EastIdahoNews.com that Braydan loved making his family laugh.

“He would dance awfully in the kitchen, invent new handshakes, play the ukulele and sing off-key,” Dyer remembers. Anything, he says, to get a laugh. Dyer adds that Braydan was “an amazing father.”

Dyer says Braydan never lost his “boyish energy.” He loved teaching his children (rock climbing, fishing, biking, skiing – whatever struck their fancy) and including them in his adventures.

“One thing that Braydan has done is to always include his children in the activities he (did). He (invited) them into his life, and by doing so he (connected) with them, and he (showed) confidence in them,” Dyer remembers.

As a friend, Braydan “just saw what you needed and did it without fanfare,” Dyer says.

Dyer recounts an evening he came home after the holidays one year – he had just started his own business and hadn’t been able to take down his Christmas lights. That evening, he found the lights had all been removed and put away.

“My wife was sure that it was Braydan and asked him about it,” Dyer says. “He just shrugged in his characteristic way, smiled sheepishly, and said it wasn’t a big deal. He did acts like this for so many and so often.”

Family, friends and others who know the DuRees are raising money to help his wife Jessica with the costs associated with Braydan’s death, and to help the family financially.

Funeral arrangements haven’t been announced at this time.