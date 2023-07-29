Man who allegedly led police on high speed chase arrested on multiple warrants - East Idaho News

BLACKFOOT — A 35-year-old Idaho Falls man who allegedly led law enforcement in a high-speed chase, then ran and jumped fences, was found lying by tall bushes and arrested.

Jared Sireech has been charged with felony attempting to elude a police officer and misdemeanor resisting arrest. Prosecutors are additionally seeking a sentencing enhancement as a persistent violator.

According to a news release from the Blackfoot Police Department, Sireech was a wanted fugitive with multiple warrants, including a felony parole violation warrant issued by the Idaho Department of Correction.

He was arrested following a vehicle pursuit Thursday afternoon.

According to an affidavit of probable cause filed by the Bingham County Sheriff’s Office, Fort Hall Police tried to stop a vehicle — a 2010 Dodge Avenger — of which Sireech was identified as the driver and was headed northbound on Interstate 15.

Other law enforcement units headed to the interstate to assist by laying spike strips to stop the vehicle he was in.

Court documents say Sireech was traveling over 97 mph while weaving in and out of congested traffic.

An officer was able to successfully spike the vehicle at mile marker 92, near Blackfoot. The vehicle slowed down but didn’t stop, court documents said. Sireech then jumped out of the vehicle and began running.

Fort Hall Police told him to stop multiple times, court documents said. Sireech jumped over a fence, then another and was running through storage units. He would not listen to commands to stop.

Units from Fort Hall Police, Blackfoot Police, Idaho State Police and Bingham County Sheriff’s Office set up a perimeter and began searching for him. After approximately one hour of searching, Fort Hall Police found him lying in between a fence and tall bushes at the corner of Lansing and Wilson.

He was then taken into custody. Sireech was given a $100,000 bond.

The felony charge is punishable by up to five years in prison and/or a $50,000 fine. The misdemeanor charge is punishable by up to one year in jail and/or a $1,000 fine.

He is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on August 10 at 8:30 a.m. at the Bingham County Sheriff’s Office.

Though Sireech has been charged with these crimes, it does not necessarily mean he committed them. Everyone is presumed innocent until they are proven guilty.