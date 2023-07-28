Wanted fugitive in custody after leading police on high speed chase and taking off on foot - East Idaho News

The following is a news release and mugshot from the Blackfoot Police Department.

The Blackfoot Police Department, in collaboration with the Fort Hall Police Department and the Bingham County Sheriff’s Office, successfully apprehended Jared C. Sireech, a 36-year-old fugitive wanted on multiple warrants, including a felony parole violation warrant issued by the Idaho Department of Correction.

The arrest followed a vehicle pursuit Thursday afternoon initiated by the Fort Hall Police Department, which concluded on Interstate 15 just south of Exit 93, within the city limits of Blackfoot. Sireech subsequently fled on foot, leading to an in-depth search of the area that lasted approximately forty minutes.

The coordinated efforts of the involved law enforcement agencies led to Sireech’s successful apprehension without injuries. Sireech faces charges of felony eluding, resisting, and obstructing, in addition to the existing warrants for his arrest.

The Blackfoot-Bingham County Joint Detective Division will be conducting a thorough investigation into the incident. Additional charges against Sireech are expected to follow as the investigation progresses.

The Blackfoot Police Department wants to thank the Fort Hall Police Department and Bingham County Sheriff’s Office. The professionalism, dedication, and teamwork displayed by all agencies involved were instrumental in ensuring a successful outcome to this complex situation.