Montana man allegedly found in possession of forged bills, printing machine charged with felonies - East Idaho News

CHUBBUCK — A Manhattan, Montana man was caught with half-printed fake $100 bills on a printer, police say. Now he faces multiple charges.

Kyle Dean Musgrave, 34, has been charged with felonies for possession of a forged note and possession of a counterfeiting apparatus and a misdemeanor for obstructing an officer, court records show.

Bannock County Sheriff’s deputies conducting drug interdiction surveillance around 3 p.m. July 17 stopped a white van following what they believed to be a drug transaction, according to an affidavit of probable cause.

The van, driven by a man later identified as Musgrave, stopped at the Extended Stay motel in Chubbuck while one of the passengers went inside the motel for a short time before returning to the van. As the van drove away onto West Burnside Avenue, the deputies noted that the rear door appeared to have been left open.

Officers approached one of the passengers, who was seen walking away from the van toward a nearby neighborhood. As the officers approached, they saw Musgrave and the other passenger attempt to walk away from the van.

A deputy went to follow the two. When Musgrave saw that he was being followed, he attempted to run. Officers pursued Musgrave and “forcibly stopped” him near 900 Wilson Avenue.

While searching Musgrave, officers found him in possession of two counterfeit $100 bills. The affidavit says that, in addition to the “noticeable appearance” of counterfeit bills, one of the bills was missing the printing on its back side.

Officers then searched the van and found a computer scanner and printer with additional counterfeit bills, all of which displaying the same serial number.

Musgrave was arrested and taken to Bannock County Jail, where he is being held on a $30,000 bond.

Though Musgrave has been charged with these crimes, it does not necessarily mean he committed them. Everyone is presumed innocent until they are proven guilty.

If he is found guilty, Musgrave could face up to 29 years in prison.

He is scheduled to appear in court before Magistrate Judge Carol Tippi Jarman Monday for a preliminary hearing.