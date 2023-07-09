Motorcycle accident results in one death - East Idaho News

ADA COUNTY — A 54-year-old Meridian man died Sunday morning after a head-on collision, Idaho State Police reported in a news release.

The incident happened at about 10:30 a.m., said police. The victim was riding a motorcycle east on State Highway 44, between Eagle and Boise.

At the intersection of Edgewood Lane, police said a Nissan driven by California man was heading west on ID-44 in the turn lane. The 54-year-old was attempting to turn south onto Edgewood Lane. However, the driver failed to yield, police said.

The Nissan struck the motorcycle head-on.

The man on the motorcycle, who has not been identified yet, was transported by ground ambulance to a local hospital. Unfortunately, he died at the hospital. He was not wearing a helmet.

The driver of the Nissan wasn’t transported. He had been wearing his seatbelt at the time of the accident, police noted.

The eastbound lanes of ID-44 were blocked for about three hours, according to the news release, so emergency responders could assist those involved and clear the scene.

This incident remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.