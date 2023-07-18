New Chubbuck market combines produce, food and merchandise - East Idaho News

CHUBBUCK — A new weekly farmer’s market in the Chubbuck City Hall parking lot is bringing increased access to fresh produce and locally made wares.

Ellen Loomis, who manages the Portneuf Valley Farmer’s Market, is overseeing the new Chubbuck Farmer’s Market, which runs 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. every Thursday through the summer. Loomis told EastIdahoNews.com the Chubbuck market offers smaller crowds than those every Saturday at Pocatello’s Lookout Point.

“A lot of people (like smaller crowds), and a lot of people can’t make it to the Saturday market over in Pocatello. They come here and get their fresh produce and stuff like that,” she said.

No outdoor market would be complete without food options, so the Chubbuck Farmer’s Market will offer two local food trucks weekly. Thanks A Brunch will be there every week, Loomis said, with Camille’s Crepes and Smokin’ Buds BBQ on a week-to-week rotation.

Other food trucks have shown interest in joining the lineup, Loomis said, but for now she plans to keep the more intimate setting.

“I’m not sure our little market can support more than two food trucks at a time,” she said.

Chubbuck Farmer’s Market | Courtesy Ellen Loomis

Market visitors will be able to grab dinner, browse produce from some of the area’s local farms and shop a selection of vendors.

“Right now, we have a set of about six or eight vendors that come out with us — they’re really diverse,” Loomis said.

Among the options are Dunks Candy — a company owned by 18-year-old Ashton Abel specializing in sweet and sour caramel apple candies — and Aylworth Spice Adventures — which sells signature, gourmet spice blends.

Right now, early arrivers will have an opportunity to get some free stuff. Anyone who gets to the Chubbuck market before 5:30 p.m. are invited to visit Loomis at the blue tent to enter their name for a weekly drawing. The winner will get a $20 gift certificate that can be used at any of the market’s vendors.

Loomis is also looking for other local businesses who would like to be part of the market and its expansion efforts.

Business owners are encouraged to email her at Manager@PortneufValleyFarmersMarket.com or at PVFM.info.

“It helps us, it helps them — it lets people know that they’re community-oriented, and that’s sort of the key for small businesses,” Loomis said. “I like to help people succeed.”