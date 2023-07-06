New venue gives locals a space to play America's 'fastest-growing sport' year-round - East Idaho News

This article first appeared on EastIdahoNews.com on May 24, 2023. It is published here as a Biz Buzz Encore.

Do you want to know what’s happening in the eastern Idaho business scene? We’ve got you covered. Here is a rundown of this week’s business news across the valley.

BIZ BUZZ

IDAHO FALLS

New indoor pickleball venue open year-round for patrons

Justin Fullmer is one of six partners who owns Spitfire Pickleball in Idaho Falls. | Rett Nelson, EastIdahoNews.com

IDAHO FALLS – During the COVID-19 lockdown, when many people were stuck inside, Justin Fullmer started playing pickleball to break up the monotony.

Today, the 26-year-old Idaho Falls man is part-owner of a pickleball gym. Spitfire Pickleball opened in December at 3130 Spitfire Street in Idaho Falls. For a monthly fee, customers have access to any of the business’s five courts to play a game with family and friends. Patrons can also schedule a one-time three-hour session.

Fullmer tells EastIdahoNews.com the community response has been tremendous during the last six months.

“We’ve had tons of good feedback. We’re growing. Six months seems like a long time, but it’s gone super fast. We’ve made a lot of improvements, and we’re hoping to keep growing like we are,” Fullmer says.

Other owners in the business are Jalen Fuhriman, Taylor Hale, Jordan Hale, Luke Hale and Robbie Owens.

Fullmer started playing tennis years ago. Pickleball is similar, so it was an easy sell for him. He was thrilled with the chance to be involved in the business after working construction for several years.

Earlier this year, CNN reported pickleball is one of the fastest-growing sports in America. The number of people playing it has grown by 159% in the last three years, according to the Sports & Fitness Industry Association.

When asked why it’s so popular, Fullmer’s simple response was “because it’s fun.”

This trend was part of the reason why his partners wanted to open an indoor pickleball complex.

“People wanted a place to play in Idaho Falls indoor during the winter. The courts (in town) were full during the summer, and there was no place to play after that,” Fullmer says. “The main goal was to create a community where people could play a sport they loved (year-round).”

The venue’s popularity continues to soar, and Fullmer and his partners are looking to expand sometime in the future. They’re discussing whether to open a second location somewhere else or move to a larger space.

Whatever happens, the goal is to accommodate more people and host larger events and tournaments.

Youth camps are available for the summer. To sign up or learn more, call (208) 593-7372, or visit the website.

Rett Nelson | EastIdahoNews.com

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT…

Emmy is asking 7 Questions and packing a box of yummy chocolates at See’s Candies

Idaho Falls clinic will provide resources for those experiencing unplanned pregnancy

Utah natives open farm and beekeeping business in Inkom

Idaho narrows list of areas to receive electric vehicle charging station pilot locations