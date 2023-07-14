North Utah man charged with trying to rape, kill his friend - East Idaho News

LOGAN, Utah (KSL.com) — A Logan man has been charged with attempting to rape and kill his friend.

Daniel Smoot Henshaw, 32, is charged in 1st District Court with attempted rape and attempted aggravated murder, first-degree felonies, plus tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony.

On June 28, a woman called Logan police to report that her friend had threatened to rape and murder her. She said she and Henshaw had gone camping and Henshaw “had been acting weird,” according to a police booking affidavit.

The two were not sharing a tent, and the woman woke up when Henshaw moved his tent next to hers. The woman told police Henshaw was “very upset” that he couldn’t find his knife, which she found confusing since he also had an ax and didn’t appear to need a knife at the time, the affidavit states.

The woman told police Henshaw later deleted text messages between the two of them from both of their phones. He told her he “had deleted the messages in an effort to cover his tracks” and “because he had a plan to take her into the wilderness and rape her and kill her,” according to the affidavit.

Police said when they confronted Henshaw he told them he had planned to rape and kill his friend. The woman also recorded a private conversation where Henshaw admitted to taking steps to follow through with this plan and how to “get away with it,” the affidavit alleges.

Police found notebooks and journals where they say Henshaw wrote about “premonitions to stay away from (the woman) and he had also written extensively on how to hide and stay off the grid so he couldn’t be found,” according to the affidavit. A sharpened hatchet was also found in his truck bed, according to police.

His next court hearing in the case is scheduled for Sept. 11.