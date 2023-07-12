Pocatello awarded federal money to improve downtown transportation safety; advice requested - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — The city of Pocatello has been awarded a federal grant to develop safer means of transportation in and around Historic Downtown Pocatello.

Pocatello will receive $225,900 in federal funding through the Federal Department of Transportation Safe Streets and Roads for All grant, according to a news release from the city.

The aim of the city’s Action Plan built around the grant is to make roadways safer for both pedestrians and motorists in pursuit of reaching the Vision Zero goal: eliminating all traffic fatalities and serious injuries.

Safety and improved walkability will be addressed through work on sidewalks, curb ramps and extensions, bike and bus lanes, median islands, crossing and roundabouts.

City officials are requesting advice from residents and will set up a table at the Pocatello Farmers Market on Aug. 2 and 5. Pocatello residents are encouraged to raise any concerns at those times.