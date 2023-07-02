Pocatello man, 19, gets probation for sexual battery of 15-year-old - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — A man has been ordered to serve one year of probation after accepting a plea deal regarding a sexual battery charge.

Eli Flores, 19, was initially charged with rape for having sex with a minor, but after reaching a plea agreement with the Bannock County Prosecutor’s Office, the charge was changed to misdemeanor sexual battery, according to court records.

As part of the agreement, magistrate Judge Aaron Thompson granted Flores withheld judgement — meaning a conviction will not be applied to his criminal record in this matter. Thompson ordered Flores to 12 months probation, with 20 days discretionary jail time. An additional 160 days has been suspended.

Flores was arrested in April after officers with the Pocatello Police Department learned of a sexual relationship between Flores and the victim, who was 15 at the time.

In addition to probation, Flores has been ordered to pay a $500 fine and serve 40 hours of community service.