Pocatello man sentenced to probation after threatening to kill 2 people - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — A man who threatened to kill people near a homeless shelter has been sentenced to 18 months of probation.

After reaching a plea agreement, 26-year-old Stephyn Hunt Phillips pleaded guilty to the misdemeanor charge, court records show. A disturbing the peace charge replaced two felony counts of aggravated assault in an amended charge filing from the Bannock County Prosecutor’s Office.

For the misdemeanor, Phillips was sentenced to probation with 62 days of a 90-day jail sentence suspended and the other 28 credited for time served.

RELATED | Pocatello man accused of threatening to kill people has been charged with multiple felonies

Phillips was arrested in June after police responded to reports of disturbance near a homeless shelter in Pocatello. When officers arrived, they learned that Phillips had been wielding a PVC pipe, threatening to kill at least two people near the shelter.

One victim told officers that Phillips threw a rock at him and his dog before approaching him with the pipe.

In addition to the probation sentence, Phillips has been ordered to pay $300 in fees and fines.