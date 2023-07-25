Pocatello man sentenced to probation for possession of fentanyl - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — A man police found in possession of fentanyl has been ordered to probation.

Andrew Brady Farnsworth, 27, pleaded guilty to a felony for possession after reaching a plea agreement with the Bannock County Prosecutor’s Office. In exchange, a drug offense enhancement was dismissed.

At a hearing, District Judge Rick Carnaroli suspended a prison sentence of four to five years, opting instead for a term of three years probation — which will be handled through the Wood Treatment Court, court records show.

Wood Court is a diversion court designed to assist criminal offenders who suffer from mental illness or drug addiction. It is designed to provide offenders with assistance and care while helping them avoid prison.

Farnsworth was arrested in May 2022 following a traffic stop and warrant service.

While placing him under arrest, a narcotic K9 indicated to officers that drugs were present inside Farnsworth’s vehicle. When officers searched the vehicle, they found a bag of pills believed to be fentanyl laced “dirty 30s.”

Farnsworth admitted to police that the pills were laced with fentanyl and did belong to him.

His sentence will be served concurrently with charges related to a separate 2022 arrest. Following that arrest, Farnsworth was charged with two felony counts of possession of a controlled substance, destruction of evidence, a misdemeanor for possession of paraphernalia and an enhancement. Three separate prison sentences of three to four years connected to that case were suspended.

In addition to the probation, Farnsworth has been ordered to complete 100 hours of community service and pay $3,556.75 in fees and fines.