Police seize 3 pounds of meth, 2,400 fentanyl pills in Pocatello drug bust - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — A Pocatello woman has been charged with trafficking following a police investigation and execution of a search warrant.

Patricia Jane Weimer, 37, faces felonies for trafficking in methamphetamine and possession of fentanyl with intent to deliver, court records show.

Following a narcotics investigation, Idaho State Police obtained a search warrant for Weimer’s vehicle on April 7, according to an affidavit of probable cause.

Troopers and detectives initiated a traffic stop on the 2017 GMC Acadia on U.S. Highway 30 near Garrett Way around 3:15 p.m. the same day. At the time of the stop, Weimer was in the rear passenger seat with three other people, including a child.

Authorities held them in the vehicle, and informed Weimer of the search warrant. According to the affidavit, she told troopers they would fine “a couple pounds of meth and a couple thousand pills” in the trunk.

During a search, troopers found 1,352.44 grams — just less than three pounds — of meth, 320.5 grams of counterfeit oxycodone pills — almost 2,400 pills — containing fentanyl and a pipe for smoking meth.

Troopers took Weimer and one of the adult passengers to the ISP District 5 office. The passenger passed something to Weimer on the way, the police report says. When they arrived at the office, Weimer had 4.9 grams of heroin, 1.1 grams of meth and some unknown pills. Weimer told the trooper the passenger had given them to her.

The passenger was taken to Bannock County Jail, where he was booked for possession of a controlled substance. Weimer was also booked, then released the same day on her own recognizance with court services and drug testing.

If she is found guilty, Weimer could face up to life in prison.

Weimer is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday for a preliminary hearing before Magistrate Judge David Hooste.

Though Weimer has been charged with these crimes, it does not necessarily mean she committed them. Everyone is presumed innocent until they are proven guilty.