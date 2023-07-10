Princess wants to rule your heart! She's our Pet of the Week - East Idaho News

Princess is looking for a furever home that will treat her like royalty! She is a five-year-old lab mix just longing for her happily ever after.

Although she is one of the most well-behaved dogs at the shelter, no one has adopted Princess, yet.

Princess has lived most of her life as an outdoor dog, so she is still working on her potty training. However, shelter personnel feel that this sweet, sweet girl will be very easy to train.

She doesn’t like cats, but Princess loves everyone else! She is great with kids and other dogs.