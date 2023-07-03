Prosecutor asks spectators to be mindful of horses in the parade - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — A local county prosecutor is asking spectators planning to attend Independence Day parades to be careful with horses that are part of it.

Up to 100,000 people are expected to attend the Liberty on Parade in Idaho Falls. The parade is just over two miles long with 131 entries, according to Stacy Butcher, the program and events coordinator with the Greater Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce.

The parade starts at 9 a.m. beginning at Idaho Falls High School and ending at Tautphaus Park. There are at least six different groups with horses in it.

In a news release, Bonneville County Prosecuting Attorney Randy Neal said he had been told by participants in past parades their horses have been hit with fireworks, water balloons and other objects. Children have darted out into the street near the horses and dogs have come up to the horses.

Neal said law enforcement officers will focus on protecting the horse entries in front of the parade.

“We will work with all of our law enforcement partners to ensure the safety of everyone involved with the parade,” Neal said in the news release.

Paul Baker, CEO of the Greater Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce, told EastIdahoNews.com there have been no negative reports of incidents involving horses in the past and he hopes everyone is safe during the parade.

“We would appeal to the good nature of spectators to be concerned citizens and participate in the parade safely, follow the advice of our safety marshals, police and security personnel and enjoy the festivities with their family and friends,” Baker said.