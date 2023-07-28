Public meeting scheduled for proposed traffic signal removal in Idaho Falls - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — The city of Idaho Falls is exploring the possibility of removing traffic signals at two downtown intersections, according to a news release. The city is inviting members of the community to a public meeting on Tuesday, August 1, to discuss the project.

The meeting will be an open-house format, city officials said. It will be held in the conference room at the Idaho Falls Public Library, 457 Broadway, from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

“The two traffic signals under evaluation are located at the intersections of Park Avenue and E Street, and Yellowstone Avenue and Cliff Street,” city officials said in the news release. The volume of traffic at these two intersections are lower than the thresholds needed to justify signals, officials added.

“Based on prior experience at signals removed in 2016, delay to vehicles on the minor street approaches is expected to decrease if signals are removed,” the news release stated.

The city would replace the signal at Yellowstone Avenue and Cliff Street with a Pedestrian Hybrid Beacon (PHB). It would provide safe passage for pedestrians across Yellowstone Ave., much like the PHB located at the intersection at B Street.

Community members are invited to attend the meeting to learn more and have a conversation with city personnel. If you can’t attend the meeting, you may call the Engineering Office for information and/or questions at (208) 612-8250. The City will also accept written comments at the meeting or comments sent by email to ifeng@idahofalls.gov until August 11.