Technical Careers High graduate studied in automotive program, wants to fix heavy equipment - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — Turner Webb graduated from Technical Careers High School at the end of May and plans to go to college in Twin Falls to learn how to fix heavy equipment.

“I’ve just always loved heavy equipment and things like that. My parents have a picture of me when we were building our old house, when I was, like, two years old. My dad had to get a backhoe and there’s a picture of me in a backhoe playing with it when it’s off,” Turner said.

Courtesy Turner Webb

During his time in high school, Turner was in the automotive program and loved it.

“I completely tore an engine out of a car,” he said. “It’s really interesting to me, all the mechanics and stuff behind cars and trucks and what makes them go down the road.”

He has been a part of Skills-USA which gave him extra leadership opportunities and the chance to compete at district, state and national competitions.

“We just go around and do competitions. I do competitions for auto tech, and we recently went to state. … I placed fourth in my competition for automotive general maintenance and light repair,” he said. “It’s a lot of skill-based knowledge. They will ask about parts of the car and have you go in and try to figure out what a code is saying and fix it.”

Outside of school, Turner likes to hunt and fish along with playing airsoft.

“It’s a lot of fun for me. I go to Advantage Airsoft (in Rigby) and they set me up with a lot of fun stuff and I play with them,” he said

Turner said he is planning to attend the College of Southern Idaho in Twin Falls, where he would like to study heavy equipment and agricultural diesel. He wants to learn how to take apart excavators and how to fix them. Then, he eventually hopes to get a good job.

“Get a job working at, like, CAT or a big dealership that sells heavy equipment and fixes them, repairing them and making them run again,” he said.

Turner said his high school has provided him great hands-on opportunities and he’s enjoyed getting to know people in his program.

“This school is very unique … all the class sizes are so much smaller. The teachers are able to form a more personal connection, which I believe helps you learn better and it’s just wonderful over here,” he said.