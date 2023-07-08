Thornshire Renn Faire is an immersive fantasy adventure - East Idaho News

RIGBY — Don your elf ears and shake out your cape – the Thornshire Renaissance Faire in Rigby invites you to visit a world where history, fantasy and adventure meet.

Vendor coordinator Carisa Zglobicki and her husband TJ are managing the faire this year, but have been around since 2021. They are excited to help the faire reach its full potential.

“We are helping to get the faire up and running – revive it in a way,” she said. Thornshire Renaissance Faire used to be the East Idaho Renaissance Faire. It changed hands in October of 2022. Along with the new name comes a new focus on giving visitors an immersive experience.

The faire has certainly grown since its introduction to the Rexburg community in 2017. What started as just a few vendors lined up in a field is now a bustling community of actors and vendors. This year, the faire is home to 54 vendors, Zglobicki said.

The vendors at the faire offer a variety of wares. | Mary Boyle, EastIdahoNews.com

The draw of a renaissance faire, she said, is the chance to get away from today’s hustle and bustle, to step back to a simpler time. The focus at Thornshire, she said, is all about the fair-goers.

“It’s about what the guests experience when they walk through those gates,” she said. “That’s what bring us joy.

Besides unique vendors offering everything from food to historically-correct weaponry (think axes and swords), there is also entertainment to be had. Guests can experience a knights tournament and daredevil shows, as well as take part in activities like tavern singing (minus the alcohol — this is a dry event), axe throwing and more.

This year, visitors can embark on different quests to make their faire experience more immersive. Each quest has a backstory and instructions on how to get started. Some are meant to bring you into contact with characters played by actors and some are meant to invite interaction with vendors. If you choose to complete all the quests, you can be knighted by King Edward and Queen Eleanor.

“They’re for all ages,” Zglobicki said of the quests. “You’d think they’re just for kids – and they love them – but young adults and parents get really into them.”

The Thornshire Renaissance Faire is easy to find, located just off Highway 20 in Krupp Scout Hollow (688 North Scout Lane — take the Menan/Lorenzo exit). Normally a four-weekend affair, Thornshire is only around for two more weekends this year. It will be open Saturday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and again on Friday, July 14 and Saturday, July 15.

Tickets are available at the gate. Adult tickets are $14; Children’s tickets are $10; children three and under get in for free. Family passes have returned this year — $40 for five tickets and $7 per person after that.