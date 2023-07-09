Thunder Ridge High School senior awarded Idaho Association of Counties scholarship - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office:

IDAHO FALLS — Chloe Barron, a senior at Thunder Ridge High School and daughter of Bonneville County Sheriff’s Dep. Daniel Barron, was awarded one of seven Idaho Association of Counties (IAC) Scholarships. Barron will receive $1,000 to help pay for her college education.

The IAC Scholarship Fund was created to provide scholarships to children of county elected officials and county employees, as well as grandchildren of county elected officials. County elected officials and employees contribute to the fund through personal donations and other fundraising efforts such as auctions.

This is the 20th year IAC scholarships have been awarded. With the extraordinary efforts of county elected officials, county employees and corporate sponsors, the IAC Scholarship Fund has awarded a total of 151 individual scholarships since 2003. This year’s final selection of award recipients was made from a competitive pool of 57 applicants.

The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office is honored to present this award to Chloe and we wish her the best of luck in her future education. Sheriff Samuel Hulse extends his thanks to IAC for the opportunity for the BCSO Team and their families to participate and compete for these scholarships and congratulates all of this year’s recipients.