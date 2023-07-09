Town hall to be held July 11 to discuss Fentanyl in eastern Idaho - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from Eastern Idaho Public Health:

IDAHO FALLS — The safety and wellbeing of our community is always of utmost importance, which is why Eastern Idaho Public Health along with the Region 7 Behavioral Health Board is hosting a Fentanyl Town Hall event in eastern Idaho.

We are doing our part to raise public awareness about an urgent problem: Illicitly manufactured fentanyl (IMF), a potent synthetic opioid that is claiming lives of Americans at alarming rates. The Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) has reported that six out of every 10 DEA-tested pills with fentanyl contain at least 2 mg of fentanyl — the potential lethal dose.

When it comes to the fentanyl crisis, it is important to know the facts:

Illicit fentanyl is being used to make fake prescription pills and is also found in common street drugs like cocaine, MDMA and heroin.

Never trust your own eyes to determine is a pill purchased illegally is legitimate.

Often consumed unknowingly by people who use drugs, illicit fentanyl is driving the recent increase in U.S. overdose deaths.

Fake pills have been found in all 50 states. Assume any prescription pill you see online is fake, including Oxy, Percocet, Adderall and Xanax.

Fentanyl is involved in more American youth deaths than heroin, meth, cocaine, benzos, and RX drugs COMBINED.

Fentanyl is involved in more deaths of Americans under 50 than any other cause of death, including heart disease, cancer, homicide, suicide and other accidents.

Please join Eastern Idaho Public Health and the Region 7 Behavioral Health Board for a Fentanyl Town Hall on Tuesday, July 11. The Resource Fair will begin at 5:30 p.m. and the Panel Discussion will start at 6:30 p.m.