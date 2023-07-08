Tractor Supply Company honors Blackfoot veteran farmer with grant - East Idaho News

BLACKFOOT — Tractor Supply Company, the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the United States, and the Farmer Veteran Coalition (FVC), has awarded Scott Fischer of Blackfoot $1,000 for his business, Fischer Family Farms.

Fischer served in the Marines and served two deployment in the Middle East. His business specializes in supplying feeder pigs to local markets.

This award is part of a nationwide campaign with Tractor Supply donating $100,000 to the FVC, according to a news release from Tractor Supply. Coordinators said the grant program provides direct assistance to veterans who are still in the first years of farming or ranching.

Applicants can be awarded a “grant of equipment or awards ranging from $1,000 to $5,000 to purchase items that will make a crucial difference in the launch of their farm businesses,” the news release stated.

“Our longstanding support for veterans is rooted in our core values of gratitude, integrity and community,” said Marti Skold-Jordan, manager of the Tractor Supply Company Foundation stated in the news release. “Agriculture offers a sense of purpose and opportunity ideally suited for veterans beginning new careers. Through our donation to the Farmer Veteran Fellowship Fund, Tractor Supply is honored to support these new farmers while connecting them with the supplies, equipment and insight that are critical to their success.”

Fellowship winners were selected by a team of seasoned agriculture industry professionals. Applications were evaluated based on farm training, experience and/or transferable skills, level of personal investment in their farm business and ability to show how an award will help grow their farm business. Applicants were also asked to share their vision for how their business would support their communities.

“The Farmer Veteran Coalition is grateful for our long-time partnerships with Tractor Supply,” Jeanette Lombardo, FVC executive director, said in the release. “Their generosity and continued support of the Fellowship Fund Program has helped FVC grow this program year after year and has made a huge impact on beginning Veteran farmers and ranchers throughout the country. Our members feel their commitment toward our mission and truly appreciate their efforts on our behalf.”

Tractor Supply was one of seven major donors that provided awards to a total of 133 farmer veterans, coordinators said.

For the last five years, Tractor Supply has partnered with FVC for the past five years, company officials said. The goal of the partnership is to assist farmer veterans from all branches of service. In total, the company said it has donated more than $450,000 in gift cards and funding to FVC, assisting more than 300 farmer veterans.

To learn more about Tractor Supply’s FVC partnership, visit TractorSupply.com/Military.