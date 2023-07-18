Train collides with semi near Pocatello - East Idaho News

POCATELLO – A man narrowly escaped a train collision in Power County Monday night.

It happened around 5:30 p.m. at 1150 West ID Highway 30 near Pocatello, according to a news release from Idaho State Police.

The 30-year-old, whose name was not released, was headed north on a private road in a 2007 Peterbilt semi-truck with multiple trailers. He didn’t yield to a flashing train signal light and a Burlington Northern Santa Fe train hit the second trailer.

It’s not clear how damaged the trailer was, but ISP reports the man wasn’t injured.

He was wearing his seatbelt at the time.