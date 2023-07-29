Two fires spotted in Yellowstone National Park - fire danger for park is high - East Idaho News

COOKE CITY, Montana — Visitors to Yellowstone National Park have spotted two different fires in the park, according to park officials.

The first confirmed 2023 wildland fire in Yellowstone National Park was on July 22. The fire, located between Little Cottonwood Creek and Hellroaring Mountain was lightning-ignited, according to a Facebook post by the U.S. Forest Service.

The fire had only grown to .1 acres before firejumpers were sent to fight it. Four smokejumpers were able to suppress the fire and declared it out.

Hitching Post Fire

The Hitching Post Fire is located about five-and-a-half miles south of the park’s Northeast Entrance Road and a half mile east of the Lamar River Trail in Lamar Valley. It was likely ignited by lightning on July 25. Crews worked to confine the fire on Friday.

“Currently, it is about half an acre and smoldering in steep terrain,” Park officials said in a news release.

Currently, officials say there are no closures because of the fire. Nor are there any fire restrictions in place or planned in the park.

Fire danger is high – what does that mean?

The parkwide fire danger level for Yellowstone National Park is high, which means wildfires are likely. If a fire does start in heavy, continuous fuel – such as mature grassland, weed fields and forest litter – it will be difficult to control under windy conditions.

While the fire danger is high, campfires are only permitted within established fire rings in campgrounds and some backcountry campsites. Additionally, campfires must always be attended and cold to the touch before abandoning. Outdoor burning should be restricted to early morning and late evening hours.

“The Greater Yellowstone area is a fire-adapted ecosystem,” officials reminded the public in the news release. “Fire plays an important role in maintaining the health of this area’s wildlife habitat and vegetation.”