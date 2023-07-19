UPDATE: Man dies after head-on crash near Aberdeen - East Idaho News

UPDATE

ABERDEEN — Idaho State Police are investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash that occurred at approximately 12:43 p.m. Tuesday on Idaho Highway 39 near milepost 15 in Bingham County.

A 23-year-old male from Blackfoot was driving northbound in a 2016 Chevrolet Silverado. A 38-year-old male was driving southbound in a 2005 Ford F150. The vehicles collided head on.

In the Ford was a 29-year-old male passenger from Pocatello. Neither occupant of the Ford was wearing a seat belt. The passenger was transported by ground ambulance to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. The driver was transported by private vehicle to a local hospital.

The driver of the Chevrolet was wearing a seat belt. He was transported by ground ambulance to a local hospital. His condition is unknown.

No one involved in the crash has been identified.

The roadway was blocked for approximately four hours.

ORIGINAL STORY

ABERDEEN – Idaho State Police are on the scene of a significant crash near Aberdeen.

According to a tweet from the Idaho State Police, officers are investigating the crash on Idaho Highway 39 at milepost 15, south of Aberdeen.

Lanes of travel are completely blocked at this time. Officials are asking the public to use alternate routes of travel.

EastIdahoNews.com will update as soon as we know more.