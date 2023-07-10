Upgrades to Idaho Falls intersections start Monday - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — The Idaho Transportation Department, along with the City of Idaho Falls, will begin work at two intersections in Idaho Falls on Monday, July 10.

This project will improve two intersections on Yellowstone Highway by removing old concrete and replacing it with new asphalt to allow for safer travel for motorists. The City of Idaho Falls will also replace the water lines underneath the road during construction.

Traffic will be affected at intersections on Yellowstone Highway at Lincoln Road/Anderson Street as well as Broadway Street/Elm Street.

At the intersection of Anderson Street/Lincoln Road and Yellowstone Highway at least one lane will remain open in each direction. Right turns will only be allowed in the construction zone to keep the flow of traffic.

Broadway Street and Elm Street will be closed, and traffic will be detoured. Drivers can generally expect one-way traffic on Yellowstone Highway.

Detours and delays can be expected until the project is completed mid-September. Travelers should be aware of crews on the road, follow signage and drive with caution.

For updates on traffic impacts on state highways and interstates, drivers should check 511.idaho.gov before traveling.