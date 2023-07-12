Utah boy in ICU after neighbor's homemade firework causes severe head injury - East Idaho News

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (KUTV) — A 6-year-old boy from West Valley City is in the intensive care unit after part of a neighbor’s firework landed on his head.

Mom Chiravone Keomanibong-Ly said her family and friends were sitting in their backyard, enjoying the Fourth of July, when all of a sudden there was a loud explosion.

“Everyone was just brushing debris off their hair,” she said.

Her husband, Kenneth Ly, said that a neighbor’s firework went off too low, causing it to explode above their home. Their son Christian began to cry after the firework went off.

“His hand was on top of his head, and he was bleeding,” Kenneth said.

Within minutes, first responders arrived and rushed him to the hospital.

“That I would never wish upon any parents at all. Holding your kid while he is having to go through trauma like that. His eyes were closing on me, and my heart just fell to my stomach. There aren’t words to describe it,” Kenneth said.

Doctors removed part of Christians’ skull to relieve pressure; he was bleeding internally.

“They cut his left side of the skull and had to go underneath there to stop the bleeding inside the brain,” Kenneth said.

Almost a week later, Christian woke up and started to show signs of improvement. His parents are asking people to please be safe and to not use homemade explosives.

Salt Lake City Fire officials said there are rules and regulations in every city for fireworks.

West Valley City boy in ICU after neighbor’s homemade firework causes damage to his head | (Photo: Ly family)

“As far as lighting fireworks go, the regulations say two days before and one day after July 4 and July 24. Those are the only legal times to light fireworks in Salt Lake City,” Cpt. Chad Jepperson with SLC Fire said.

He added, “In general, if you have to stick it on a wire to light it, and it launches, that’s going to be an illegal firework. Anything that goes high into the air, has to have a base built into it. That’s a key thing. Also, anything like firecrackers, Roman candles, those are all illegal as well.”

If you would like to understand the regulations and rules in our state, you’re asked to visit Salt Lake City’s website or Utah Department of Public Safety.

The Ly family expressed their gratitude to the doctors at Primary Children’s Hospital, first responders, their neighbors, and friends for the tremendous help they received during this time.

They thanked everyone who had donated or reached out. Some neighbors even mowed their lawn while they spent many days at the hospital.

A GoFundMe account has been set up on behalf of the Ly to help with any additional medical expenses for Christian.