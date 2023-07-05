Vehicle and field catch fire in Ammon - East Idaho News

AMMON – Firefighters are investigating two separate fires in Ammon Tuesday night.

The first was a vehicle fire in the parking lot of Culver’s at 3701 South 25th East. Multiple witnesses sent us photos of the vehicle just before 8 p.m.

It isn’t entirely clear what happened. Witnesses reported seeing fireworks exploding inside the vehicle.

We’ve reached out to the Ammon Fire Department for additional information.

Courtesy Stephani Polson

The second blaze was a field fire in the 1900 block of 52nd East. It happened at 8:44 p.m., according to Idaho Falls Fire Department spokeswoman Kerry Hammon.

Hammon says the flames were about 50 feet initially, but it fizzled out before firefighters arrived. She isn’t sure what caused it, but no one was injured.

Crews were there mopping up hot spots, as of 9 p.m.

More information will be provided when it’s available.