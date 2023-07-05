Vehicle that caught fire in Ammon was not caused by fireworks, firefighters say - East Idaho News

AMMON – An elderly woman and her dog safely escaped a vehicle fire in Ammon Tuesday night.

Jon Molbert with the Ammon Fire Department tells EastIdahoNews.com it happened in the parking lot of Culver’s at 3701 South 25th East around 7:30 p.m.

While in the drive-thru, Molbert says someone noticed the vehicle was on fire and got out to tell the driver.

Firefighters arrived and put out the flames. Witnesses previously reported seeing fireworks inside the vehicle, but Molbert says this wasn’t the case. During the investigation, they discovered there was magnesium in the engine, creating white sparks that resemble fireworks.

Specifics about the woman’s exact condition were not specified, but Molbert says “the woman and the dog are fine.”