You have to see this! Brown bears go 'head to head' over salmon in viral video - East Idaho News

BEAR BRAWL — A live camera feed caught two bears fighting over salmon in an Alaska national park earlier this month.

The video was shared July 2 on Twitter by Explore.org, which is known for its live nature cams. The 43-second clip shows two brown bears on the Brooks River swatting at each other before facing off in a standoff.

“Brooks Falls heated up last night as two dominant forces went head to head,” the Twitter post explained. “No serious injuries reported.”

856 vs. Walker: Brooks Falls heated up last night as two dominant forces went head to head. No serious injuries reported. pic.twitter.com/5c2OOsUOcw — explore.org (@exploreorg) July 2, 2023

The two bears involved were identified as Bear 856 and Walker, according to Explore.org. The group said this video happened after Bear 856 chased Walker down river.

“Brooks Falls is one of the best places in the world to watch brown bears because it is one of the first streams in the region where energetic and pre-spawned salmon are available to bears,” according to the National Park Service website.