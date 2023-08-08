AMA EnduroCross Series coming to Hero Arena, tickets on sale now - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from Mountain America Center:

IDAHO FALLS — Cycle City Promotions will bring two nights of the 2023 AMA EnduroCross Series to Hero Arena inside the Mountain America Center in Idaho Falls on Oct. 27 and 28. This event was announced previously in March 2023, but the venue now has tickets on sale for the general public to purchase on Ticketmaster.com.

“We are excited about the new additions to the 2023 schedule, plus returning to the places with some of the best EnduroCross fans around,” said Tod Hammock, president and founder of Cycle City Promotions. “Last year’s racing was some of the most exciting and competitive in the history of the sport and we anticipate much of the same again this year and we’re excited to kick things off in Washington in October.”

The Mountain America Center is the only venue in the series to host two nights of back-to-back competition for the 2023 series.

